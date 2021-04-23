Cameroon: Electricity Bill - Landlords Impose Self Billing System

They often dish out bills out of sentiments.

Tenants in the Littoral regional capital of Douala have decried the inhumane treatment from their landlords and landladies in electricity billing. Landlords and Landladies have taken upon themselves to dish out exorbitant bills to tenants without allowing them to see the original bill from Eneo. In some cases, the so called house owners have refused tenants from owning sub meters. This phenomenon is on a steady increase as most tenants have begun to put their landlords and landladies to question. In a case were the tenant insists on seeing the bill, the next sentence is: "Sortez de ma maison" simply translated as "leave my house".

At moment, there a case in a police station in Douala were a landlord was reported for removing the door of his tenant after he refuse to pay electricity bill. The tenant is said to have receive a bill of CFA20.000 which he said was expensive. He approached the landlord while asking for the original bill from Eneo, the landlord refused and asked the tenant to leave his house. After depriving the tenants from electricity, the said landlord decided to take off the door of the tenant. Withthis the tenant reported to the forces of law and order who have open investigations.

Cases like this abound as most landlords have taken upon themselves to impose their own system of billing on tenants. For Rosa Essomba, an inhabitant in Deido Douala, she has never seen an electricity bill from Eneo for over two years that she has been a tenant. She said it is her landlord that brings her monthly bill on a sheet of white paper. As to how they evaluate their consumption, it is common that the number of electrical appliance will determine the amount to pay monthly. "The moment my landlord saw me bringing in a refrigerator in the house my monthly bill moved from CFA 3000 to CFA 4000. When I tried to find out why he told me that if I don't want to pay I should leave his house" Rosa Essomba said.

For Madam Jacqueline Djitep, most tenants often hide the electrical appliance as such whenever electricity bill is available she shares it based on her sentiments. Meanwhile Mr Eyoum Roger said he assured that all his tenants have their sub meters so as to avoid misunderstanding.