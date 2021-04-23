Cameroon: MPs Honour Departed Colleague

Senior Deputy House Speaker, Hon. Hilarion Etong presided the last respects ceremony for Hon. Prince Mikody on April 22, 2021.

Members of Parliament of the National Assembly have offered their last respects to Hon. Prince Mikody Ange Gilbert who died at the Yaounde General hospital on March 24, 2021 after an illness. This was during a homage ceremony organised on April 22, 2021 and presided at by the Senior Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon Hilarion Etong, representing the House Speaker. The deceased was an MP of the Cameroon Peoples' Democratic Movement (CPDM) of the Boumba-et-Ngoko constituency in the East Region, member of the Commission on Economic Affairs, Planning and Regional Development and President of the Parliamentary Network on Good Governance in the Management of Extractive Industries.

At the ceremony to bid farewell the MP who died at 32 years, prayers were offered to God Almighty to receive the soul of the departed in his bosom. In his homily drawn from Acts of the Apostles, Father Paul Mekouawa highlighted the biblical meaning of death.

Several eulogies presented at the event portray the late Hon. Prince Mikody as someone who was humble and respectful. A tribute from the CPDM Vice Parliamentary Group Leader, Hon Mary Meboka, describes the deceased as a disciplined, dynamic and active party official who respected hierarchy. At the National Assembly, she said, he worked at representing the interest of the people who voted him into the lawmaking House. The deceased, she added, had a very brief but insightful impact at the House. Hon. Mary Meboka regretted the fact that since March 9, 2020, the start of the 10th legislature, the CPDM has lost six MPs with the most recent being Hon. Emilia Mojowa Lifaka who died on April 20, 2021 in Buea, South West Region.

The President of the Commission on Economic Affairs, Planning and Regional Development, Hon. Mbe Assae Thedore Alexandre said Hon. Prince Mikody was a creative, dynamic and humble youth. He added that the departed MP was patriotic in his declarations and contributions at the Commission and the entire House.

Late Prince Mikody who got into the National Assembly during the 10th legislature will be buried tomorrow in his native village of Moloundou in the East Region.