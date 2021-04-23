Chad: N'djamena Buries Idriss Deby

President Biya's personal representative, Minister Delegate at the Presidency in Charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo and his delegation arrived in town yesterday afternoon.

The stage is already set at the Chadian capital, N'Djamena where the rest of Africa and the World will join the Chadian people today to pay last respect to President Idriss Deby Itno killed at the battle field and officially announced dead on Tuesday 20 April, 2021. President Paul Biya who had earlier sent words of compassion to the Head of the Transitional Military Council and to the people of Chad subsequently dispatched his representative to the funeral ceremony.

Joseph Beti Assomo, Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence accompanied by a delegation of eight officials including Cameroon's Ambassador to Chad, Mohaman Sani Tanimou arrived at the Chadian capital in the later part of the afternoon where they will actively participate in the historic ceremony. The leader of the Transitional Military Council, Mahamat Idriss Deby, last evening received President Paul Biya's representative who handed to him a sealed message from the Cameroonian leader.

Chadian authorities were busy putting things together yesterday ahead of the event amid an atmosphere of uneasy calm, desperation and uncertainty. The usual ambiance characteristic of N'Djamena was virtually absent for obvious reasons. The country, as one inhabitant described, is going through very "trying moment". According to him, the death of their President took them by surprise and it takes two to tango to decipher such a tragedy. Security has been tightened and authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the slain President is given a befitting burial. Several other delegations are already streaming into the Chadian capital. A good number of Heads of State and members of the diplomatic corps are equally expected to be present.

As the Chadian people prepare to bury Deby today, the fate of this country that has played an important role in ensuring security in the Central African sub region is from every indication in the hands of the Transitional Military Council headed by the late President's son, General Mahamat Deby Itno. At press time, details of the funeral ceremony were yet to be officially disclosed.