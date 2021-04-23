Liberia: President Weah Calls for New Methodology Towards National Development Discourse

(Compound #2, Grand Bassa County): As the President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah continues to put spotlight on long forgotten communities in the country as a result of his nationwide tours, so he continues to behold the harsh realities facing rural people, and at the same time conceiving more new ways in shifting the country's development paradigm.

Driving several hours into and combing the woodlands of Grand Bassa County, President Weah has come face to face in real time with untold deplorable conditions of ordinary Liberians and it seems this is impacting the President more than anything else as a caring leader which why he laments the need for support to his national development strategy which is the way forward for Liberians.

"We must adopt new ideas, new methodologies in doing things as leaders of this country so that we more concretely solve this country's problems," the President said Thursday, April 22, 2021 in Compound #2, Grand Bassa County during a town hall meeting. "The recycled methods which were clad in the tendency of sitting behind desks in Monrovia and guessing things to do for our people will take this country nowhere."

The President said the conditions of the people of Liberia which had remained stagnate if not retrogressing since the days of old do not lie in rhetoric and politicking of the past, but rather in a new approach that comes with new methodology and genuine mindset for development as being done under this watch.

The Liberian Leader maintained that the evolving new waves of strategic thinking and development drives underway will shift the national development paradigm, instead of sticking with those who squandered the opportunities they had to make Liberia an oasis of development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He informed citizens of Compound #2 that his government's development blueprint is good and working in their interest, pledging more development programs for them in the ensuing years.

President Weah assured the people that, working with lawmakers, their quest for development will be met.

He applauded the Legislative Caucus of Grand Bassa County for being united, stressing that it is the only way progress and development will be achieved.

The citizens had earlier appealed to the President to extend his development overtures to their District, including upgrading the road, public schools, clinics and many others.

They also appealed to President Weah to prevail on companies operating in the area to give them fair share of the resources.

Compound #2 plays host to some of the logging companies operating in Grand Bassa County.