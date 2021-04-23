Kenya/Tanzania: Kwale High's Genge a Target for Top Tanzanian Women's Club

Kwale Girls High football team utility player Firdhaus Genge, who recently sat his KCSE, is wanted by Tanzania Women's Premier League club TSC Queens FC of Mwanza.

Firdhaus, said she had been approached by Mwanza officials and accepted to negotiate a deal.

Genge featured prominently for Lungalunga Ladies FC last year during the Coast Ladies football tournament in Hola, Tana River County.

She is a future Harambee Starlets.

"I am now resting for a while so that I start the process of getting a passport so that I plan to go to Mwanza to meet the TSC Queens FC leadership," she said.