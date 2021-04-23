Kenya Prisons Plot for CS Sfaxien in Clubs Championship

23 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Samuel Gacharira

Kelibia — Kenya Prisons technical director David Lungaho believes Friday's match against Tunisian champions CS Sfaxien will determine their fate at the African Clubs Championships here in Kelibia, Tunisia.

Both sides had easy openers on Wednesday with Prisons thrashing Muzinga of Burundi 3-0 while Sfaxien made light work of Ethiopia's Wolaita Sodo, beating them in straight sets.

Lungaho says Sfaxien will be a better test for his charges early in the competition in a tough Pool "A" that also has another Tunisian side KO Kelibia.

"I expect a very tough match because Sfax is a decent side. We don't know so much about them except that they are the Tunisian champions. We haven't watched them play so we are going to approach this match cautiously and make sure we don't make a lot of mistakes," Lungaho, who is holding brief for head coach Josp Baraza in this tournament, told Nation Sport.

Baraza is with the national women's team in a bubble at Kasarani as they prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"It's great that we are facing such a good team early on because they will help us identify our mistakes. A win is definitely our target since it will give us a sense of direction ahead of the semi-finals," he added.

Meanwhile, Kenya Pipeline continued their bright start at the African Clubs Championships with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-7) win over Ethiopia's National Alcohol at Aissa Ben Nasr Arena here in Kelibia, Tunisia.

Despite winning in straight sets, it wasn't a smooth sailing for the Oilers who recovered from a slow start especially in the first set to stamp their authority in this match.

Coach Paul Gitau made good his promise to change his entire first team as he started with a new side. The experienced duo of Ruth Jepng'etich and Trizah Atuka led the youngsters out on court with setter Esther Mutinda, Magdalyne Chemtai, Metrine Wabwile and Lydia Emokol completing the first six. Betty Sifuna started as the libero.

Following the win, Pipeline sit top of Pool "B" with six points from two matches.

"It's a new environment for the players, trying to understand the court and the opponents. They made a few mistakes but they did well to adjust. They picked up well like the last the opponent scored only seven points," said Gitau.

"I'm still looking for the best. At the end of the week I need to know the best nine or 10 who we can keep interchanging. I believe all my players are good, it's just that a few have an upper hand ahead of others. This is exactly what I'm trying to note ahead of the big matches," he added.

National Alcohol were first off the blocks taking a surprise 8-6 lead at the first technical time out as Pipeline's struggled to settle. However, Alcohol's bubble was burst by a six-point rally from Emokol whose services destabilised their play, handing Pipeline a 16-10 lead at the second technical time out. Pipeline sealed the set at 25-15.

Gitau stuck with the same line-up for the second set and this time they had a better start leading 8-4 at the first technical timeout before widening the gap to 16-8 at the second technical timeout. A late rally from Alcohol barely troubled Pipeline who won 25-17.

The more the Pipeline floodgates opened, the more Alchol became flat and there was barely any resistance as Gitau's charges completed the job comfortably winning the third set 25-7.

Atuka, one of the best middle blockers in the country, was surprisingly fielded as an opposite and Gitau was impressed by her input.

"I want her to understand how to play two positions. This morning I had a chat with her so that she can understand what I'm trying to do, it's not a surprise. If anybody flops in the middle she can come in, if Wangeci (Esther) flops in opposite she can also come in," explained Gitau.

Pipeline play AS Douanes of Burkina Faso on Friday 6pm EAT while Kenya's other representatives, Prisons, return to court to play Tunisian champions CS Sfaxien from 10.30pm.

Friday fixtures (all matches at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall)

Carthage v National Alcohol 12pm

ASEC Mimosas v Customs 2pm

Muzinga v Kelibia 4pm

Pipeline v Douanes 6pm

Prisons v CS Sfaxien 10.30pm

