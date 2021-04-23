Kenya: Sonko Celebrates Adopted Son Gift Osinya for Clearing KCSE at Lenana School

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday evening celebrated his adopted son, Gift Osinya, who cleared his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

Sonko said Gift and his younger brother Satrine Osinya, whom he adopted in 2014 have been a blessing to his family.

The Osinya brothers' mother died during a terror attack at the Joy in Jesus International Ministry church in Likoni, Mombasa in March 2014.

"Gift and Satrine have been an immense blessing to me and my family ever since, and it's been with great joy that we have watched the two grow into fine, young men with a promising future ahead of them," Sonko wrote.

For the four years of his secondary education, Gift was at the prestigious Lenana School.

In 2016, when he did his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), Gift Osinya was one of the top performers as he scored 399 marks out of the possible 500 marks.

"So, today was again a moment of great joy and a big milestone for us as a family when Master Gift Osinya completed his KCSE at the Lenana School. My son Gift, I am so proud of you, and truly grateful to God for the blessing you have been in our lives," Sonko added.

As the young man opens a new chapter in his life, Sonko asked God to guide him.

"I pray that the God of Daniel, Meshack and Abednego who saved your life, and that of your younger brother Satrine, will forever walk before you and with you at all times as you enter the next phase of your life as a young adult," added the former Governor.

The brothers' story came to limelight following the terror attack that left a bullet lodged in Satrine's head as captured in a photo of his brother Gift holding his bloodied brother.

After a five-hour operation at the Kenyatta National Hospital, the bullet was successfully removed from Satrine Osinya's brain, and they were both later adopted by Sonko.