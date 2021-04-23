Kenya: Ex-Principal Convicted of Murdering Husband Cites Affair With M-Pesa Agent

23 April 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wanjiru Macharia

Nakuru — A Nakuru court on Thursday returned a guilty verdict on a former school principal, who once claimed an extramarital affair, for the murder of her husband, also a school principal.

A witness told the court the former Icaciri Girls Principal Jane Muthoni had at some point hired her alongside someone else for Sh200,000 to retrieve text messages between the deceased and a 28-year-old M-Pesa agent.

Testimony from an M-Pesa shop attendant who Muthoni had accused of having an affair with her husband told court Mwalimu had threatened her many times over an alleged love affair.

The M-Pesa agent who denied having had an affair with Muthoni's husband displayed text messages from the ex-principal warning her to keep off he husband.

Nakuru Resident Judge, Justice Joel Ngugi said Muthoni masterminded and procured her husband's killers although she did not participate in the physical act.

While virtually delivering the judgment, Justice Ngugi said evidence adduced in court demonstrated that Muthon authored the plot.

The judgment came more than four years since the former Kiiru Boys Secondary School Principal Solomon Mwangi was poisoned and later strangled to death.

The widow together with Isaac Ng'ang'a alias Gikuyu were accused of killing Mwangi on diverse dates between November 6 and 11, 2016.

Mwangi's body was found at Karakuta Coffee Estate in Juja, Kiambu County on November 11, 2016.

During the hearing, investigating officers attached to Directorate of Criminal Investigations gave a minute by minute account of how the murder was plotted.

One of the initially accused persons confessed to aiding the murder and was sentenced for manslaughter having become a State witness in the murder case.

He testified against the two co-conspirators, the other having been at large since.

Justice Ngugi set the matter for sentence hearing on May 18.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

