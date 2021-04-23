Kenya: Olaba to Be Held for Seven Days Pending Investigations

23 April 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Former Kenya Sevens player Alex Olaba will be held in police custody for seven days to allow police to conclude investigations after being arrested on Thursday on allegations of plotting to murder key witnesses in his pending rape case.

Olaba was arraigned at a Nairobi court on Friday morning after his arrest on Thursday night.

The court found found and held that the prosecution has demonstrated that there are compelling reasons to hold the suspect to avoid him interfering with witnesses

The court directed that the suspect be detained at Kilimani Police Station until April 30th when the matter will be mentioned to confirm the progress of investigations.

Investigating officer George Otieno told Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi revealed the details of the harrowing plan where Olaba had allegedly made arrangements to hire hitmen to kill key prosecution witnesses in the pending case.

Subsequently, Olaba's plan was hijacked by detectives who pounced on him as he prepared to hatch the plan and was arrested at Nairobi's Madaraka Estate and remanded at the Kilimani Police Station.

The investigating officer further informed the Court that the suspect has since surrendered his two mobile phones which will be subjected to forensic examination to establish the contact person he has been talking to prior to the arrangement to kill the witnesses.

Meanwhile, police are tracing his movements since he was released on a Sh300,000 cash bail in the pending case where is accused alongside former teammate Frank Wanyama.

The two were charged with gang rape of an upcoming musician in 2019 and were consequently charged and found guilty, being slapped with a 15-year jail sentence.

They however appealed the sentence and consequently, the High Court quashed the decision on a technicality. They were set free and a re-trial ordered after The High Court ruled that there was no evidence that one of the key witnesses in the case was sworn in before taking to the stand.

The two were later arrested last year and charge with an offence of gang rape and the matter is still pending before chief magistrate's court.

However when the matter came up for mention on April 22nd Olaba did not appear virtually and instead told the court that he was away in Bungoma.

But, according to the investigating officer, Olaba had lied and had been in Nairobi.

