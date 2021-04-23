Kenya: How Kenya's UN Security Council Seat Boosts Its Economic Clout - Issac Kwaku Fokou

opinion

Kenya's acceptance into the Security Council on the basis of its contributions to resolving peace and security issues in the region gives the country little in terms of real power on deciding matters designated for discussion at the Security Council. Its significance lies in the political gains and good standing that are associated with being a member of the Security Council. The seat does offer the potential of economic benefits, but they are overshadowed by the overriding influence the P5 holds.

2020 brought Kenya a seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), joining Niger and Tunisia as the A3 members representing the interests of the African continent in matters of peace and security, climate change, gender issues, human rights and international development. As Kenya begins its two-year tenure for the third time in the history of the Security Council, a pertinent question arises -- what is the fundamental gain in being a member of the Security Council?

The UNSC was formed to respond to global crises after the failure of the League of Nations in this respect. Since its formation, it has authorised various interventions in attempt to maintain world peace, with notable examples including interventions in Rwanda (1993), Somalia (1991), Democratic Republic of Congo (2013) and Sudan (2005).

While the stated purpose of the UNSC is to develop solutions that contribute to maintaining global security, its practices do not always match its purpose. The UNSC's failure to address major security concerns induces the question of the actual utility of retaining the Security Council in the current times. For instance, in 2019, the UNSC had a budget of $6.7 billion, funded by UN member states to maintain their peace-keeping missions around the world, including the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) (both previous members of the UNSC) to oversee the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir. Yet there are still periodic crises in the area including the 20/21 India-Pakistan border skirmishes in addition to the massive human rights violations since the abrogation of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir - in clear violation of UN resolutions.

In sub-Saharan Africa, Rwanda provides evidence of the failure of the UNSC to fulfil its mandate, driving the point of just how little power a member state could have during its time at the UNSC. The United Nations Assistance Mission to Rwanda (UNAMIR) was established between 1993 and 1996 in response to the political concerns in Rwanda and fomenting unrest that would eventually culminate in the Rwandan genocide against the Tutsis. In 1994, Rwanda began its two-year term on the Security Council.

Self-confessed failure of the UNSC

The Rwandan example highlights the self-confessed failure of the UNSC to fulfil its own mandate and serves as an indicator that membership on the Council (at least a non-permanent one) serves little purpose in achieving the objective of providing peacekeeping and addressing security concerns. The failure of the UNSC in Rwanda invariably contributed to the economic consequences the country experienced, including a 58 per cent decrease in Rwanda's GDP. It took 17 years to close the gap between the actual GDP and the estimated GDP projected had the genocide not taken place.

By joining the Security Council, perhaps Kenya is seeking redress to its own security concerns. Over the past decade, the country has experienced multiple terrorist attacks with progressive frequency. Adopting a seat on the council may be an attempt to resolve these security issues that continue to haunt the country. Furthermore, it is experiencing a strained relationship with neighbouring Somalia, including the ongoing maritime dispute between the two countries as well as the fight against al-Shabaab. As countries in the horn are being drawn into the battle, threatening to destabilise an already fragile region, Kenya has enough reasons to seek support on conflict resolution through the Security Council.

However, Kenya's decision to join the UNSC again may also be driven by the potential gains for its economy. This can be reiterated by looking at examples of resource-rich, security-poor countries like the DRC (another subject of a UN peace-keeping mission). Kenya's association with the P5 countries through the UNSC could provide a resolution to its present economic concerns. Research indicates that the 10 temporary members of the UNSC are more likely to receive US foreign aid than other countries. IMF loans are channelled not just to developing countries facing economic crises, but also to politically important developing countries (such as those serving a term on the UNSC). Kenya's term improves its chances of being on the receiving end of an IMF loan.

For example, the IMF and Kenya recently concluded a staff-level agreement on a three-year $2.4 billion financing package in February 2021. This position is not presumptive, as there is a great deal of benefits that come with the seat. India serves as a good example -- during its term between 1991 and 1993, India's per capita GDP grew at an annual rate of six per cent. The IMF has widely been credited for this growth and praised for kickstarting India's rise as a South Asian giant in terms of economic growth, human resource provision and geopolitics.

Relationships between states

Despite the UNSC's inability to fulfil its mandate, the mandate remains an important one. As globalisation drives shifts in relationships between states, there must be a gatekeeper to maintain peace and provide resolutions to disputes, particularly when the consequences are felt mostly by those that have no say in how the disputes are resolved. Holding a temporary seat at the UNSC gives countries the opportunity to be in the global spotlight and build partnerships with the hegemon of global politics. With the veto system enshrined in the UNSC system, the power imbalances will continue to lead to inaction on key security issues as the big five tend to align themselves based on their strategic interests.

In that sense, Kenya has an opportunity to capitalise on the existing system by building strategic alliances with the P5 like India (with Russia) and Pakistan (with China) have done, helping them veto issues in their favour. Or it can focus on the economic benefits that may arise from courting the US through UNSC. Ultimately, what countries, including Kenya, need to push for is reform along the lines of the African Union Peace & Security Council, where the power structures are much more balanced and no veto power exists. While this is easier said than done, as any reform needs the approval of P5 itself, only an equitable global gatekeeper could succeed in addressing security concerns and striving for much needed peace across conflict-ridden zones.

The writer, a Desmond Tutu fellow, is founder and principal of Botho Emerging Markets Group and co-founder of the Amahoro Coalition.