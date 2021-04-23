Kenya: Teacher Wanjiku Celebrates Daughter's 18th Birthday

Comedian Teacher Wanjiku, real name Caroline Tharau, was overwhelmed with emotions as she celebrated her daughter's 18th birthday.

In a post on Instagram, Teacher Wanjiku said the last 18 years with Nicole had been an amazing journey.

She revealed that she got pregnant with Nicole at the tender age of 19 and as Nicole enters adulthood Teacher Wanjiku promised to hold her hands in the new chapter of her life.

"Oh my goodness my daughter Turns 18years today🙆‍♀️ i am overwhelmed, overjoyed, it is has been an amazing journey of laughter, tears, up and lows, i am so greatful to God for keeping us. I got pregnant when i was 19! Now that is a story that i will tell you! Happy Birthday, Nicole, we love you so much as you enter another chapter in your life we are still here to hold your hand," Teacher Wanjiku posted on Instagram.

The comedian has two daughters, Nicole and Zuri, whom she had with her husband Victor Ber, a creative director on Churchill Show, where she used to do stand-up comedy.

She is also a step-mum to her 11-year-old son, Africa, from Victor's previous marriage.

The two got married in 2014 at a private wedding at St. Paul's Catholic Church located along University way in Nairobi.