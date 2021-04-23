Kenya: Nema Asks Court to Dismiss Land Suit Filed By Pastrol Community

23 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mercy Mwende

The National Environment Management Authority has requested the Environment and Lands Court in Nyeri to dismiss a suit involving more than 10,000 members of the Marura peasant community facing eviction in Laikipia.

In an application, Nema asked Justice Yuvinalis Angima to throw out the suit citing that it has been determined previously in an appeal ruling involving Kisiriri pastoral community and Mr Harry Jennings, a white settler.

In the ruling delivered in February, Justice Mary Oundo banished Kisiriri herders from entering or interfering with Mr Jenning's farm.

The environment authority now says that the suit filed by Marura members is identical to that of the Kisiriri community.

"In the present suit, it's only the plaintiff's name that has changed but the subject matter remains the same, the two cases can rightly be said to be litigating under the same title," Nema said.

But while replying to the application, Marura community through its chairperson Peter Kirera and deputy chairperson Ibrahim Lesian said that they are different from the pastoral community.

Through lawyer Solomon Mukhama, the plaintiffs told Justice Angima that unlike the herders, they don't live in the areas neighbouring the disputed Jenning's farm.

Eviction threats

According to Mr Mukhama, Marura consists of sub-communities who are peasant farmers living in the areas of Mutara, Rumuruti, Salama Island and Thome.

"The land that was being claimed by the Kisiriri community is adjacent to LR5197 and LR2426 known as the Jenning's farm but in the present suit the property consists of different areas in Laikipia West constituency," said the lawyer.

The peasant farmers have also argued that they filed a suit after receiving constant threats of eviction from the properties by the Laikipia county government.

Marura moved to court seeking temporary orders against the county government and Nema, stopping them from interfering with their activities until the case was determined.

They filed a suit against the devolved government, the environment authority and the National Land Commission (NLC) as the first, second and third defendants respectively.

Mr Lesian said that the county government burnt down properties belonging to 3,000 members while trying to evict them in 2017.

He said that even though former President Daniel Moi had formally allocated and demarcated the subject land for them, the devolved unit said that it did not recognize the reserve as their property.

The community also accused the government bodies of holding meetings about the properties without their involvement.

Mr Lesian told Justice Angima that the defendants held three consecutive meetings in September last year in which they decided to evict them.

He said that they were only presented with the minutes of the meetings afterward.

The case will continue on June 30 for ruling.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
U.S. State Dept Cautions on Travel to Africa Over Covid-19 Spread

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.