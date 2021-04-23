Gambia: Two New Covid-19 Related Deaths Recorded, 32 New Cases

The Gambia has on Thursday 22nd April 2021 registered two new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to one hundred and seventy-three.

The newly confirmed decedents were 27 years old man and 45 years old lady who was admitted at one of the COVID-19 treatment centres.

The country has also registered thirty-two new cases taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to five thousand eight hundred and twenty.

42% of these tested for reasons of travelling and 54% being ill seeking health care due to suspicion of COVID-19. The median age of the new cases is 35.

This is the 299th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020. The Gambia currently has no one in hotel quarantine, but has three hundred and seventy-five active.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said a total of one hundred and eighty-one new laboratory tests results were received from the Medical Research Council and the National Public Health Lab.

"Twelve COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 12 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive, but evaded institutional isolation," he said.

He said one COVID-19 patient is currently on oxygen therapy.

20,086 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of 20th April 2021.