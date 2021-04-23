Gambia: Two New Covid-19 Related Deaths Recorded, 32 New Cases

23 April 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has on Thursday 22nd April 2021 registered two new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to one hundred and seventy-three.

The newly confirmed decedents were 27 years old man and 45 years old lady who was admitted at one of the COVID-19 treatment centres.

The country has also registered thirty-two new cases taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to five thousand eight hundred and twenty.

42% of these tested for reasons of travelling and 54% being ill seeking health care due to suspicion of COVID-19. The median age of the new cases is 35.

This is the 299th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020. The Gambia currently has no one in hotel quarantine, but has three hundred and seventy-five active.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said a total of one hundred and eighty-one new laboratory tests results were received from the Medical Research Council and the National Public Health Lab.

"Twelve COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 12 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive, but evaded institutional isolation," he said.

He said one COVID-19 patient is currently on oxygen therapy.

20,086 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of 20th April 2021.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
New Chief Justice for South Africa as Mogoeng's Tenure Nears End
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.