South Africa: Cricket in Crisis - CSA Obstructionist Leaders Cling to Power While Cricket Races Towards a Cliff

20 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Cricket South Africa's Members' Council are running out of time and excuses to accept amendments to their governance structure, which could result in the Proteas facing international expulsion.

In the battle for the future of cricket, a handful of seemingly delinquent provincial presidents continue to hold out against some straightforward governance changes.

These changes are, in the most simple sense, designed to give Cricket South Africa (CSA) a stronger, more independent governance structure by amending its Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI).

It requires that provincial presidents, who make up the Members' Council (MC), cede some power. Fewer of them will be able to serve on a future board, as the cornerstone to the change is a majority of independent directors. This has been a sticking point as it means fewer elected officials have direct access to CSA's money and power.

On Tuesday the MC made a statement, essentially complaining they were put under duress and didn't have enough time to "deliberate the final draft of the MOI".

That is a stretch considering this process has been ongoing for nearly six months. It is unclear which of the 14 provincial presidents endorsed the press release as they continue to hide in secrecy....

