South Africa: Correspondence from Minister Mthethwa

JOHANNESBURG: The Interim Board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) is in receipt of correspondence from Minister Mthethwa regarding the exercise of his powers in terms of section 13 of The National Sport and Recreation Act 110 of 1998, as amended (‘The Act’).

It is indeed a very sad day for our country, for cricket, for the millions of South African fans who love the game and the sponsors who have committed to cricket and its grassroots development. But it is a specifically sad day for the players, staff and others whose livelihoods are at stake.

Chair of the Board, Dr Stavros Nicolaou, said: “Only the Members’ Council can retrieve the situation now by resolving to support an expedited procedure in terms of section 60 of the Companies’ Act.”

The Board commends the majority of the Members’ Council who support good governance and voted in favour of a modern governance structure for cricket. It is deeply disappointing that a self-interested vocal minority voted against change while three members chose to abstain. These actions have now brought the game to its knees and will cause the greatest crisis since readmission.