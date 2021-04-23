South Africa: End of R350 Covid Social Relief Grants - Breaking Point for an Already Vulnerable Population

analysis

The R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant is coming to an end at the end of April. Its applicants and beneficiaries are certain extreme hunger is their future.

The inception of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant in May 2020 to help with hunger relief was the first of its kind in the history of South Africa. It has since been preventing acute hunger for more than six million people.

This week a few SRD Grant applicants and recipients from Johannesburg, KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town shared their experiences and concerns with Maverick Citizen.

According to Mzwandile Sithole from Roodepoort in Johannesburg's West Rand, being informed that the only source of income that guarantees you a plate of food is coming to an end is a "hard pill to swallow". Sithole is actively looking for employment and has been surviving on the SRD Grant since it was first introduced.

"On top of the job hunt stress that I have, now I will have to worry about food. I don't want to venture into illegal activities to eat. It will be great if the government extends the grant".

Nondumiso Dlamini from Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal said despite the R350 covid grant being...