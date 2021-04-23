South Africa: Parliament Saddened By Passing of Jacqueline Mofokeng

The Presiding Officers of Parliament have expressed sadness at the passing of Member of Parliament, Jacqueline Mofokeng, on Thursday morning.

A day before her passing, Mofokeng lost her daughter, Thato Mofokeng.

Mofokeng joined the National Assembly in 2019 as an African National Congress representative from Gauteng.

She served in three Parliamentary Committees - the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, the Joint Constitutional Review Committee (NA and National Council of Provinces) and the Portfolio Committee on Police.

The Presiding Officers, Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo, said they were shocked at the passing of a seasoned and dedicated Parliamentarian who served the country with diligence, passion and selflessness.

"She was one of the most experienced and knowledgeable legislators we had, having served for two decades as a member of the Gauteng Legislature.

"She was an asset particularly in the committees she served in, and contributed to their programmes with remarkable dedication and exemplary leadership," the Presiding Officers said.

They have sent their heartfelt condolences to the Mofokeng family, friends, comrades and the people of South Africa.

"May the souls of both Mme Mofokeng and her beloved daughter rest in perfect peace," the Presiding Officers said