South Africa: Media Release - Parliament's Presiding Officers Send Condolences On the Passing of Member of Parliament, Jacqueline Mofokeng

22 April 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson Amos Masondo, have learnt with sadness the passing-on of a Member of Parliament, Ms Jacqueline Mofokeng, this morning. The day before her passing, she lost her daughter, Ms Thato Mofokeng.

Ms Mofokeng joined National Assembly in 2019 as an African National Congress representative from Gauteng.

She served in three Parliamentary Committees, the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, the Joint Constitutional Review Committee (of NA & NCOP), and the Portfolio Committee on Police.

"We are shocked about the passing of a seasoned and dedicated parliamentarian who served the country with diligence, passion and selflessness. She was one of the most experienced and knowledgeable legislators we had, having served for two decades as a member of the Gauteng Legislature. She was an asset particularly in the committees she served in, and contributed to their programmes with remarkable dedication and exemplary leadership", said the Presiding Officers.

The Presiding Officers of Parliament send their heartfelt condolences to the Mofokeng family, friends, comrades and the people of South Africa on this devastating loss. May the souls of both Mme Mofokeng and her beloved daughter rest in perfect peace.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
New Chief Justice for South Africa as Mogoeng's Tenure Nears End
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.