South Africa: Media Release - Parliament's Presiding Officers Send Condolences On the Passing of Member of Parliament, Jacqueline Mofokeng

document

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson Amos Masondo, have learnt with sadness the passing-on of a Member of Parliament, Ms Jacqueline Mofokeng, this morning. The day before her passing, she lost her daughter, Ms Thato Mofokeng.

Ms Mofokeng joined National Assembly in 2019 as an African National Congress representative from Gauteng.

She served in three Parliamentary Committees, the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, the Joint Constitutional Review Committee (of NA & NCOP), and the Portfolio Committee on Police.

"We are shocked about the passing of a seasoned and dedicated parliamentarian who served the country with diligence, passion and selflessness. She was one of the most experienced and knowledgeable legislators we had, having served for two decades as a member of the Gauteng Legislature. She was an asset particularly in the committees she served in, and contributed to their programmes with remarkable dedication and exemplary leadership", said the Presiding Officers.

The Presiding Officers of Parliament send their heartfelt condolences to the Mofokeng family, friends, comrades and the people of South Africa on this devastating loss. May the souls of both Mme Mofokeng and her beloved daughter rest in perfect peace.