South Africa: How Can We Build a Less Violent South Africa? Throw the Book At It

22 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Kaathima Ebrahim

Global research -- including in Khayelitsha -- has found a link between book sharing with young children and a reduced likelihood of violence later in their lives. In South Africa, where violence rates are high and resources are few, cheap and easy interventions for parents that directly affect the violence risk factors of their young children are critical.

World Book Day is celebrated annually on 23 April. While it is an opportunity to celebrate the power of literature, the role of books in reducing violence is rarely explored -- but it can be of crucial importance in South Africa, where on average 58 people are murdered daily. Areas of the country have been compared to war zones owing to levels of violence.

Addressing this violence requires a multipronged strategy on macro and micro levels. Combating socioeconomic inequality is critical, as is finding solutions to the 32.5% unemployment rate.

Equally important is the work of grassroots organisations that aim to combat violence. Following recent research, the Mikhulu Child Development Trust -- an NPO that promotes book sharing in South Africa -- considers itself a participant in the fight against violence.

