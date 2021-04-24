Zimbabwe: Billiat Returns to Face Sundowns

ZIMBABWE international forward, Khama Billiat, returns into the spotlight tomorrow when he faces his former paymasters, Mamelodi Sundowns, at Loftus Versfeld.

His team, Kaizer Chiefs, were humbled on Wednesday, when Cape Town beat them 1-2, to end an eight-match unbeaten run. Despite making history, after reaching the group stages of the CAF Champions League, for the first time, the Amakhosi have struggled on the domestic scene.

They have dropped seven points in their last three matches.

Chiefs are in 11th place, with 25 points, from 22 games. But Sundowns co-coach, Rhulani Mokwena, told the South African media he still has a lot of respect for the Soweto giants, ahead of their league match. Mokwena believes Billiat, who scored the priceless goal which sent the Amakhosi into their first CAF Champions League quarter-final, remains a threat, on any given day.

Some analysts believe Billiat should re-join the Pretoria side, when his contract ends, because it's a team where he can regain the form which made him the Footballer of the Year.

"Chiefs is still a very big club, they deserve a lot of respect," said Mokwena.

"The fixture between Sundowns and Chiefs is always one that is highly anticipated and, of course, brings a lot of attention because of the magnitude of both clubs.

"But, the reality is that against Chiefs, you have to be very sober-minded when you do your analysis, and not derive anything from their log position, or their unfortunate result against Cape Town City.

"They still have very good players, with huge pedigree and very good experience.

"Khama (Billiat), (Samir) Nurkovic, (Lebogang) Manyama and some very good youngsters in (Njabulo) Blom and also (Nkosingiphile) Ngcobo, who is doing exceptionally well.

"So, they're a good team, a big team.

"Chiefs, we have a lot of respect for them with a very good coach in Gavin Hunt - he is experienced, he knows what he is doing, and he needs a little bit more time, but he's someone I have great admiration for, and huge respect for. "So, when you think of that and you profile them -- a big club with big players and a big coach, so you know it's going to be a big game."