Nigeria: INEC Issues Certificate of Return to Frank Ibezim for Imo North

24 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha

Abuja — The Independent Electoral Commission yesterday, issued Certificate of Return (CoR) to Frank Ibezim of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent Imo North senatorial District.

This was confirmed to THISDAY by the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Publicity and Voter Education. Festus Okoye.

He said that he was given the Certificate of Return at exactly 1 pm by INEC National Commissioner, Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu .

The tussle for who would represent the district at the Red Chamber had taken several twists and turns with over 16 law suits filed and counter filed on who was the authentic winner of the bye-election held in December 2020.

A vacuum was created at the senate following the death of Late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, who until his death in early 2020, represented the people of Imo North.

