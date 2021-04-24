Zimbabwe: Mthwakazi Party Plots Global Online Protests Over Ongoing Activists' Arrests

THE OPPOSITION Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) is planning to stage "worldwide online demonstrations" in protest over the continued incarceration of some party members as well as MDC Alliance activists.

Nine MRP activists have been languishing at Khami Remand Prison for more than a month after they were arrested for public violence after they stormed Bulawayo Central Police Station. The activists have been denied bail on numerous occasions.

A handful MDC Alliance activists in Harare, who include Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Vongai Tome have also been in incarceration for over 45 days at Chikurubi Female Prison.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, MRP president Mqondisi Moyo said the online protest will be held on 27 April 2021.

"The protests are specifically against the continued incarceration of our nine members at Khami Remand Prison and others. Let's dedicate the 27th of April 2021 as the day of all political prisoners in Zimbabwe, demand the immediate and unconditional release of MDC Alliance's trio languishing in remand prison," said Moyo.

The MRP president appealed to other "progressive" stakeholders including opposition parties to join the global protest.

"The party is urging all to issue solidarity messages and demand the unconditional release of our comrades. We are kindly asking all of you on Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp, among other platforms to temporarily change your profile pictures, and status and put up posters demanding that our people be released from remand prison," he said.

Moyo added the demonstrations will run under the hash tag #FreeMRP9.

"The messages should be tagged to all national and international media organisation. The messages should also be tagged to all progressive, democratic governments, international bodies like SADC, AU, UN, EU, among others.

"Also tag President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, Ministry of Information, Ministry of Justice, and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)."