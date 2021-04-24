Nigeria: Glitz as JCI Ikeja Premiere Short Film on Covid-19

24 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Positive reactions and glitz have continued to trail the just premiered JCI Ikeja's short film titled 'Still With Us'.

The movie that was premiered at the April General Assembly of the organisation stressed the need for everyone to follow all precautionary measures of COVID-19 to stem the spread of the virus, as the virus is still very much around.

JCI Nigeria's national president, Abiola Olorunnisola, expressed his delight at the premiere of the movie and thanked the local organisation for creating such content to sensitize the people on how to take precautions on the spread of Covid-19.

"This is a laudable initiative and should be encouraged using the medium to sensitize the public to ensure adherence to COVID-19 precautions", Olorunnisola advised.

In the same vein, JCI's International Vice President, Tetiwe Nzimah, also commended the JCI Ikeja on the brilliant move to position the local organisation for global relevance through the short movie.

The movie, Nzimah said will sensitize millions of people on how to remain on top of their game to beat the dreaded virus

Speaking on the project, the 2021 Local Organisation President, Tricia Inalu said that the movie was shot and produced from the stable of the Local Organisation to further sensitize the world that Covid-19 is still ravaging the world and JCI Ikeja has decided to communicate the solution to the world through the short movie.

