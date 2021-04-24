Nigeria: Passengers Protest Against Ibom Air at Lagos Airport

Lagos — Passengers on Friday protested against Ibom Air over alleged delay of a scheduled flight to Enugu by the airline.

In a viral amateur video obtained by LEADERSHIP, the passengers were seen shouting and hurling abusive words at the members of staff of the airline at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MM2) counter.

However, Police officers in the aviation terminal were seen mediating between the two parties.

Ibom Air, a local airline owned by Nigeria's largest oil-producing state Akwa Ibom, was launched in the second quarter of 2019.

When contacted, the chief operating officer of the airline, George Uriesi, said there wasn't a cancellation of the flight but the passengers arrived late for their flight.

"There was absolutely no cancellation of any flight by Ibom Air. Those passengers were late for their flight and arrived at the counter after check-in time to Enugu had closed.

"This is a common occurrence at our counters. The flight in question departed on time. The passengers were upset that check-in had closed when they arrived," Uriesi added.