Nigeria: Boko Haram Attacks Geidam, IG Baba's Town

24 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode

Boko Haram has attacked Geidam in Yobe State, the hometown of present Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali.

The insurgent group had attacked Alex Badeh's town when he was Chief of Air Staff and Tukur Buratai when he was Chief of Army Staff, which they intermittently picked on apparently to spite them.

The attackers invaded the town yesterday evening and laid some parts to waste before the fighter jets emerged to push them back

According to a source, they attacked the heart of the town, burning shops and shooting sporadically in a gun battle with troops.

The residents were forced to either lock themselves indoors or scamper to the bushes.

As at the time of filing this report, details of the attack were still sketchy.

The attack was confirmed by the Yobe Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim.

He said the attackers were inside the town, causing destruction.

He promised to give details of the attack, which according to him were still sketchy.

The last time the insurgents attacked Geidam was in February when they kidnapped three Customs officers.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
New Chief Justice for South Africa as Mogoeng's Tenure Nears End
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.