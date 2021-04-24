Uganda: President Museveni Promotes 40 in UPDF

24 April 2021
The Independent (Kampala)

Bombo — Commander In Chief and President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni has promoted 40 senior officers of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

Seven Brigadiers have been promoted to the rank of Major General, while 37 colonels are now Brigadiers.

On the list is Brig Kayanja Muhanga who coordinated security operations in Kampala during the just concluded elections.

Brig. Muhanga previously served as Commander of the UPDF contingent in Somalia and earlier, in 2014, led the UPDF operation in South Sudan that halted Riek Machar's march on Juba and saved the regime of Salva Kiir.

