Uganda: Museveni Promotes 40 Senior UPDF Officers

24 April 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)

President Yoweri Museveni who is also the Commander in Chief of armed forces has promoted at least 40 senior officers of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) to further ranks.

According to the list published by the UPDF spokesperson Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso on Friday which this report has seen, President Museveni promoted seven officers from the rank of Brigadier General to the rank of Major General. He also promoted 33 others from the rank of Colonel to the rank of Brigadier General.

Among the notable names is Brig Gen Kayanja Muhanga who has been promoted to the rank of Maj Gen. Muhanga was recently tasked to coordinate the Kampala joint security operations during the recently concluded general elections.

For more than two years, Muhanga was the UPDF Contingent Commander in Somalia. During his tenure, he battled Al-Shabaab militias that had made AMISOM operations almost impossible with Improvised Explosive Devices commonly known as IEDs.

Other senior officers promoted to the rank of Maj Gen include; Francis Takirwa (UPDF Second Division Commander in Mbarara), Michael Ondoga (military attache to Saudi Arabia), Octavius Butuuro (Deputy Commandant Senior Command and Staff College Kimaka), Dick Olum Prit (military attache to DRC), David K Wakaalo (in Operations Wealth Creation), and David Kyomukama Kasura (Director of National Leadership Institute, Kyankwanzi).

Among the notable names of officers promoted from the rank of Colonel to the rank of Brig Gen include; Keith Katungi who is currently the commander of military police.

