Tanzania: U.S. Supports Tanzania's Anti Malaria Campaign

THE United States has provided US dollars 176 million (equivalent to 408bn/-) to Tanzania in the past four years to support the fight against Malaria in the country.

In an interview with a local radio ahead of the World Malaria Day, USAID/ Tanzania Mission Director, Andy Karas said that the US President's Malaria Initiative (PMI) investments was supporting Tanzania's efforts in the fight against the disease.

He said the efforts by the Tanzania government had helped to sustain essential malaria services thus, saving many lives. Mr Karas said the PMI partnered with Tanzania to fight malaria since 2006, contributing 176 million US dollars in the last four years.

He said the funds were used to deliver pesticides, treated bed nets, life-saving medicines, high quality diagnostic testing and trained over 4,700 health workers to date.

"Our support aligns with Tanzania's priorities outlined in its Vision 2025 by focusing on developing human capital as well as institutions and systems which the government sees as critical to achieving and sustaining its longterm vision," Mr Karas noted.

He said despite incredible progress, many people were yet to be reached with the services including how they can prevent themselves from the disease.

There is a need for nurses, midwives, community health workers and others to deliver essential malaria services, according to him. Mr Karas said they must make health systems safer for them and better for the people they serve.