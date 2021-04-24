Cote d'Ivoire: Liberian Government Condemns Attack On Côte d'Ivoire Military Base

24 April 2021
Radio France Internationale
By Darlington Porkpa

Monrovia — The Liberian government has strongly condemned acts that disrupt regional stability after being informed that at least three Liberian nationals had been shot and killed in neighbouring Côte d'Ivoire during an attack on a military base.

Ivorian authorities said the three had been attempting to overthrow the government of President Alassane Ouattara. Liberian passports and other documents reportedly belonging to them were put on display by Ivorian authorities on Wednesday after the attack on N'dotré military base.

The government in Monrovia reiterated its commitment to ensuring that its territory not be used as a launchpad for insurrection, according to a statement from Information Minister Ledgerhood J. Rennie.

Liberia had initiated contact with the Ivorian authorities in order to determine the full extent of the incident, he said, reminding that both governments had committed to strengthening the joint border surveillance mechanism.

"The Liberian government recognises that conflict in any of the Mano River Union countries doesn't serve the best interest of Liberia," Rennie said.

President George Weah said he would soon dispatch a delegation to Côte d'Ivoire to meet the authorities there.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was concerned about the attack perpetrated by unknown individuals against an Ivorian military base in Abidjan and condemned the attack, according to his spokesman.

Liberia has had amicable ties with Côte d'Ivoire, with both countries in the past playing host to people fleeing conflict on the other side of the border.

Local human rights organisation, Justice Forum Liberia, called on the government to investigate the alleged killings of the three Liberians.

Cross-border traders fear harassment

Some Liberians, who commute between Cote d'Ivoire for business, have expressed fear of being stigmatised by state security in Côte d'Ivoire.

Kadiatu Kamara, 43, a local Liberian importer of Ivorian footwear, says she fears bullying from Ivorian security.

"We already find it difficult to commute freely from here to Côte d'Ivoire compared to travelling to neighbouring Guinea," Kamara told RFI in downtown Monrovia.

"In Côte d'Ivoire the security forces do so many searches. And with the news coming from there, I am afraid the intimidation will increase," she said, adding that she hoped the government would resolve the issues.

Copyright © 2021 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

