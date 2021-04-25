Namibia: Geingob Justifies the Latest Youth Parliament Appointment

SWAPO president Hage Geingob on Saturday justified the recent appointment of young people to parliament.

He was speaking at Rundu during the commemoration of the party's 61st anniversary, which was celebrated under the theme 'Reflecting on its journey, appreciating its pioneers and investing in its future generation'.

He believes his party will succeed, saying it has always been a party that has invested in future leaders.

Geingob said it is time to transfer the revolution of the second struggle for economic emancipation to the next generation.

"Having invested in our future generations it is now time for you, as young cadres, to take the baton and blaze the path towards victory in the second phase of the struggle, so that you can bring about the economic emancipation of all Namibians," he said.

Geingob urged youth leaders to desist from promoting corruption, tribalism, racism, regionalism and everything that causes disunity and internal strife.

Patience Masua (22) is the latest youthful addition to parliament.

This was necessitated by the resignation of minister of defence and veterans affairs Peter Vilho.

Geingob also opened the party's Kavango East regional office, which he described as an indication that Swapo focuses on the future.

" . . . a political party that is always on the move, and a party that is dedicated to bringing about the economic emancipation of the Namibian people," said Geingob.

Swapo was established on 19 April 1960.