Nigeria: Killing of Kaduna Students Barbaric - Buhari

25 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA- Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, strongly condemned the killing of three of the students kidnapped at Greenfield University, Kaduna State, describing it as barbaric.

The president, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, described the students as bright youngsters who were cut down by evil people in their prime.

"My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace," said the president.

On the recurring incidents of kidnappings and killings in Kaduna State in particular, the president condemned them as "barbaric terror attacks," and described as "unfortunate, the tenor of some political and religious leaders that seem to further incite and stoke the pain and anguish of mourning families who are forced to confront these atrocities.

"Addressing this scourge, requires a great show of empathy and coming together as a society to squarely confront these elements and the danger it poses to our democracy and peaceful life in the country."

He gave strong assurances that those that think that profits can be made, either from money paid as ransom or in politics, "will realise sooner than later that they are bound by the same fate as their victims.

"Banditry, kidnapping and politics of murders will be fought with all resources available to our country," declared the president.

