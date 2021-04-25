Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Vaccinates Additional 9,255 People

25 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

Nigeria has recorded over 160,000 infections and 2,061 fatalities from the COVID-19 virus.

An additional 9,255 people received their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria on Saturday.

This brings the total number of vaccinated people in the country to 1,167, 837.

"As of today, April 24, 1, 167, 837 eligible Nigerians have so far been vaccinated with first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said on Twitter Saturday evening.

According to the data, Lagos, the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria, takes the lead with 226,993 persons already vaccinated.

This is followed by Kaduna with 60,659 persons vaccinated, Kano - 60,258, FCT - 57,190 and Ogun with 53,465vaccinated persons.

The Nigerian government had said it plans to vaccinate 109 million people against the COVID-19 virus over a period of two years.

The Nigerian government had said it plans to vaccinate 109 million people against the COVID-19 virus over a period of two years.

Health authorities said only eligible population from 18 years and above will be vaccinated in four phases.

The current phase of vaccination covers health workers and other frontline workers although Nigerians from other groups are also getting vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the head of NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, said the inoculation of frontline health workers in some states has been completed, and attention has shifted to older adults, aged 65 and above.

Mr Shuaib urged everyone to get vaccinated when they can, saying the vaccine is safe and efficacious.

