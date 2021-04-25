Nigeria: Lawmaker Disputes Nigerian Army's Claims, Says Boko Haram 'In Control Of' Geidam

The lawmaker says the Boko Haram insurgents are still in control of Geidam town.

Although the Nigeria Army says it inflicted heavy casualties on Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters who launched an attack on Geidam, Yobe State on Friday, a federal lawmaker disputes this.

The lawmaker said the insurgents were still in charge of the town "while Governor Mai Mala Buni has called for more military presence in Geidam and the northern part of Yobe."

The spokesperson of the army, Mohammed Yerima, in a press release Saturday evening, had attributed the success of the operation to the "air component of Operation Lafiya Dole."

He said a gun-truck and assorted weapons were recovered from the insurgents during the fight. He also commended the efforts of the soldiers for successfully engaging the insurgents.

Not true?

However, the lawmaker representing Geidam, Yunusari and Bursari Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Lawan Shettima, said the insurgents were still in control of Geidam town.

"Authoritatively I can tell you that these insurgents have taken over Geidam. You can see the videos and the pictures as they move about burning what they want," Mr Shettima said.

The lawmaker also said his constituents "have been under the mercy of Boko Haram for more than 24 hours without any credible challenge".

"My people are helpless, you can't imagine that as a full Nigerian citizen you can be at the mercy of Boko Haram for the past 24 hours and nobody cares to do anything about it. They will send jet that will go and bomb innocent people instead of the Boko Haram. This is the kind of thing that is going on now.

"The military formation that is stationed there does not care to react to what is happening or to counter them. They military are sitting at the western side of the town while Boko Haram are busy moving round town destroying government structures and other things belonging to our people, attacking or harassing innocent people sent out of their houses. The only word I can use here is that people are helpless in their motherland. This is very terrible," he said.

Buni seek special military intervention

Meanwhile. Governor Mai Mala Buni has sought for special military intervention to safeguard Geidam and other communities bordering Borno State to the North.

The governor, through a statement by his spokesperson, Mamman Mohammed, commiserated with the people of Geidam over the attack on the town.

He added that efforts were being intensified to curb the incessant attacks.

The governor said he had since Friday been liaising with security authorities to find a lasting solution to the resurgence of attacks on the community.

He promised to work closely and support the security agencies to find a new approach to safeguarding the lives and property of the citizenry.

"His Excellency has urged people of the state to use the holy month of Ramadan to continue to pray for Allah's mercy for the state and country to have a lasting peace.

"Gov Buni has equally directed the State Emergency Management Agency SEMA to provide the people with relief materials," the statement said.