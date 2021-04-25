Tanzania: Malaria Deaths Drop By 60%

As Tanzania joins the rest of the world to commemorate World Malaria Day today, statistics indicate that the country has reduced the number of deaths related to the disease by 60 per cent.

Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Dorothy Gwajima said that measures taken by the government to fight the deadly disease have placed the country on the right track to combat the illness.

According to her, the country has managed to reduce malaria deaths from 6,311 in 2015 to 2,400 in 2020.

"The infection rate has dropped by more than 50 per cent from 14.8 per cent in 2015 to 7.5 per cent in 2017," Dr Gwajima said.

The minister, however, said that despite the achievements there were still some challengessince some parts of the country were still having high malaria prevalence rate, which include western, Lake and Southern Zone regions.

She said that the theme for this year's commemoration is "Zero Malaria Begins with Me I am Taking Action to Eradicate It " The minister called upon every person in the public to actively participate in the fight against the illness to avoid further consequences and eventually eradicate the disease.

According to the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, this year's commemoration will be marked at national level in Arusha region.

World Malaria Day is marked annually on April 25 to raise awareness of the global effort to control and ultimately eradicate malaria.

The day was first held in 2008, developed from Africa Malaria Day, an event that had been observed since 2001 by African governments.

The observance served as a time to assess progress toward goals aimed at controlling malaria and reducing its mortality in African countries.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently launched a new initiative which aims to halt transmission of the disease in 25 more countries by 2025.

WHO commended the growing number of countries that are approaching, and achieving, zero cases of malaria.

According to the health organisation, of the 87 countries with malaria, 46 reported fewer than 10 000 cases of the disease in 2019 compared to 26 countries in 2000.

By the end of 2020, 24 countries had reported interrupting malaria transmission for 3 years or more, of these, 11 were