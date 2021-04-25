Tanzania: Cyclone Jobo No Longer a Threat - TMA

The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) has said that the tropical cyclone which was forecasted to make a landfall in Dar es Salaam today has weakened after entering an area with opposing winds.

According to the weather agency, as of yesterday cyclone Jobo was 200kms East of Mafia Island and moving at a speed of 18kms/hr on Indian Ocean.

The statement said that although the cyclone has lost its intensity, it is expected to cause periods of heavy rains in a few areas, especially in coastal areas as it approaches land between April 24 and 25, this year.

"It should be noted that the presence of weak tropical cyclone in the ocean is expected to cause strong waves ... the areas which will be affected include Mtwara, Lindi, Coast (including Mafia Island), Dar es Salaam regions and Unguja," reads part of the statement.

TMA called upon the public to continue making close follow up of weather reports and seek advice and guidance from experts in order to reduce possible consequences. On Friday, TMA warned that tropical cyclone 'Jobo' which appeared in the Indian Ocean was likely to hit Mafia Island and Dar es Salaam as it continues to intensify and move towards the coastal areas.

The cyclone was forecasted to make a landfall in Dar es Salaam today accompanied by strong wind and could cause strong waves and heavy rains in some parts of the country.

Cyclone Jobo appeared on April 20 in Madagascar Island and TMA has been updating the public on how the cyclone was moving.

However, the weather agency said that there was hope that the cyclone could change direction based on the advantage of Tanzania being close to the equator.