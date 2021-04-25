Tanzania: Over One Tonne of Heroin Seized, 7 Arrested

25 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) in collaboration with the Navy force command of the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) yesterday arrested seven people who were ferrying over one tonne of heroin along the Indian Ocean in Lindi region.

A statement issued by the DCEA has it that the consignment was netted at Kilwa Masoko area, in Kilwa District, Lindi region as it was ferried along the Indian Ocean in dhow christened Al Arbo.

The nationality of the culprits is yet to be known. Further investigation into the matter is still underway.

A list of those who were ferrying the illicit drugs include Jan Mohamed Mirani (captain of the dhow), Yusuph bin Hamad and Salim Bin Mohammad.

Others are Ikbal Pakir Mohammad, Jawid Nuhan Nur Mohammad and Mustaphar Nowani Kadibakish.

This has come hardly a month after the Corruptioand Economic Crime Division of the High Court sentenced to life imprisonment businessman, Abdul Nsembo and his wife, Shamimu Mwasha, for trafficking in 275.40 grams of Heroin Hydrochloride, which are narcotic drugs.

Judge Elinaza Luvanda imposed the sentence after convicting the couple of two economic related offences they were facing after considering the evidence tendered by witnesses from both parties-- the prosecution and defence.

Delivering the sentence, Judge Luvanda said he was bound to give the sentence in accordance with the requirements of the law, and the law will not provide an opportunity for the court to render a verdict on sympathy.

According to the DCEA, Nsembo is claimed to be a drug lord in the trade network and is allegedly known in various countries, including Brazil and the United States.

Nsembo was arrested by DCEA in May, 2019 at mid night while hiding in the ceiling at his home in Mbezi Beach, Dar es Salaam.

He was arrested alongside his wife Shamimu for allegedly possessing a substantial amount of heroin, found after a six hour search at their house

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
New Chief Justice for South Africa as Mogoeng's Tenure Nears End
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.