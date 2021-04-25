Tanzania: Over One Tonne of Heroin Seized, 7 Arrested

The Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) in collaboration with the Navy force command of the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) yesterday arrested seven people who were ferrying over one tonne of heroin along the Indian Ocean in Lindi region.

A statement issued by the DCEA has it that the consignment was netted at Kilwa Masoko area, in Kilwa District, Lindi region as it was ferried along the Indian Ocean in dhow christened Al Arbo.

The nationality of the culprits is yet to be known. Further investigation into the matter is still underway.

A list of those who were ferrying the illicit drugs include Jan Mohamed Mirani (captain of the dhow), Yusuph bin Hamad and Salim Bin Mohammad.

Others are Ikbal Pakir Mohammad, Jawid Nuhan Nur Mohammad and Mustaphar Nowani Kadibakish.

This has come hardly a month after the Corruptioand Economic Crime Division of the High Court sentenced to life imprisonment businessman, Abdul Nsembo and his wife, Shamimu Mwasha, for trafficking in 275.40 grams of Heroin Hydrochloride, which are narcotic drugs.

Judge Elinaza Luvanda imposed the sentence after convicting the couple of two economic related offences they were facing after considering the evidence tendered by witnesses from both parties-- the prosecution and defence.

Delivering the sentence, Judge Luvanda said he was bound to give the sentence in accordance with the requirements of the law, and the law will not provide an opportunity for the court to render a verdict on sympathy.

According to the DCEA, Nsembo is claimed to be a drug lord in the trade network and is allegedly known in various countries, including Brazil and the United States.

Nsembo was arrested by DCEA in May, 2019 at mid night while hiding in the ceiling at his home in Mbezi Beach, Dar es Salaam.

He was arrested alongside his wife Shamimu for allegedly possessing a substantial amount of heroin, found after a six hour search at their house