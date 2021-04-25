Zimbabwe: MDC-T Activist Murimoga Piles Pressure for Mwonzora's Arrest, Petitions Ziyambi

Frustrated MDC-T activist Patson Murimoga has petitioned Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi in his latest bid to have his president, Douglas Mwonzora, arrested on allegations he stole $6 million from the party's coffers.

Murimoga also wants Mwonzora to face charges of money laundering after he allegedly transferred the looted funds to "well-known street money changers" to buy foreign currency on the black market.

The activist says he is shocked that after four months when he first reported the case under RB#2236/12/2020 at the Harare Central Police Station with statements recorded by the police, and the law enforcement agents convinced a crime was committed, Mwonzora remained a free man.

"Suffice to say Hon. Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, that theft of any kind, from any person or entity by anyone regardless of their political or economic position should be a top priority of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the Ministry of Justice. So far not in this case. Why?" reads part of Murimoga's the petition to Ziyambi.

"Hon. Minister, we have provided the Zimbabwe Republic Police with overwhelming evidence of theft of funds as well as money laundering. Not only did we provide the money trail but also the names of individuals and companies used to launder the money.

"It is inconceivable that in the face of such overwhelming evidence Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora and his fellow accused have not been arrested and deposed for this criminal offence."

Murimoga adds; "It is also inconceivable that the Government of Zimbabwe that prides itself for adhering to the rule of law is failing to show the world that all citizens regardless of their station, membership and or support for the ruling party (Zanu PF) are subject to the same laws that apply to ordinary citizens.

"We are having for a full four months now a situation where all animals are equal but some animals are equal than others. This Hon. Minister cannot be good for our country and the principle of equality before the law."

Meanwhile, an exasperated Murimoga has also written a second complaint to the police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi questioning why Mwonzora has not been picked up by police.

"I am not the only person wondering why in the face of such overwhelming evidence Mwonzora has not been arrested for this theft," he said in his letter to Nyathi.

"The investigating officers have so far done a sterling job identifying the various accounts used, accomplices within the MDC-T and the illegal foreign currency dealers they engaged. It appears to me that there is enough evidence of misappropriation. The MDC-T finance director, Todd Mapingire facilitated the withdrawal, delivery and collection of the illegally obtained foreign currency.

"He is the keeper of the paper trail. I strongly believe it is in the best interests of justice that Douglas Mwonzora, Todd Mapingire and others be arrested just like any other citizens would if they are accused of a similar crime."

Last month, Murimoga also filed another complaint with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) against Mwonzora on the same allegations.

According to the youthful MDC-T activist, Mwonzora broke the law when he withdrew party funds and bought foreign currency on the black market.

According to a memorandum prepared by police's Commercial Crimes Unit, Mwonzora with the aid of Mapingire, reportedly transferred ZWL$6,355 000 of MDC-T funds to various accounts linked to illegal money changers.