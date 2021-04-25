Kenya: Police Release MP, 9 Journalists Arrested During Embu Evictions

Police in Machakos County have released Mbeere South Member of Parliament Geoffrey King'ang'i and the nine journalists who were arrested during evictions in Makima, Embu County, on Saturday.

The police had been evicting people from land they claimed belonged to the Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority (Tarda) when the MP turned up and condemned the action.

The journalists arrested while covering the incident included Dennis Bundi (Meru TV), William Moige (Standard Group), Solomon Mwaniki (Standard Group) and Joseph Mukundi (Royal Media Services).

The others were Brian Musyoka (County FM), Felix Ndambuki (Athiani FM), Peter Mungai (Royal Media Services), Denis Makenge (U-TV) and Mary Wangari (Coro FM).

The MP and the journalists were freed on Sunday from Matuu Police Station in the neighbouring Machakos County.

Mr King'ang'i's 13 supporters, who had been booked at the same police station, were also freed.

The lawmaker was released on a Sh50,000 police bond pending a court appearance during which he will face incitement charges.

No charges were preferred against the journalists.

Mistreatment claims

During the arrest, the scribes were allegedly manhandled and clobbered and their cameras confiscated.

Mr Ndambuki suffered eye injuries after he was reportedly kicked by one of the police officers.

After they were released, the journalists complained of mistreatment in the police cells and threatened to sue the government.

"We shall record statements at Kiritiri Police Station and may institute legal proceedings against the government," said Mr Malila, who chairs the Embu Media Association.

The journalists noted that they were on official duty and that they identified themselves but were still attacked and arrested.

The MP said he would issue a comprehensive press statement on the matter.