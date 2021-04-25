Egypt Reports 912 New Coronavirus Cases, 39 Fatalities

The Health and Population Ministry said late Saturday that 912 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 221,570.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 39 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 12,998.

As many as 433 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 166,457 so far, the spokesperson said.