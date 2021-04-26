Kenya: Churchill Show Comedians Tie the Knot

25 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Naira Habib

Comedians Nasra Yusuf has tied the knot with long-term boyfriend Rashid Abdalla.

The duo made their name for their appearances on the weekly Churchill Show program which airs weekly on NTV.

The excited bride took to social media to share the good news with her fans posting a picture of her husband in full Islamic wedding regalia.

"My HUSBAND, finally! Congratulations to both of us. Love you always babe," wrote Nasra.

Speaking to Nairobi News on phone, Nasra confirmed the couple is now married after a private ceremony only attended by close family members.

The main celebration, she said, will be held at a later date after the holy month of Ramadan.

Big celebrations are usually not advised during Ramadan as Muslim faithful observe fasting.

Rashid, a director, actor, and also a comedian at proposed to Nasra in February this year and she wasted no time in sharing the exciting news on social media.

The couple first met during Churchill show's Top comic auditions three years ago and have been dating ever since.

In a past interview, Nasra said she fell in love with Rashid the moment they met.

