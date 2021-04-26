Nigeria: 8 Killed, Many Abducted As Bandits Attack Kaduna Communities, Church

The Kaduna State government has condemned the armed bandits attack on a Church, yesterday morning in Manini village, Chikun local government area of the state.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the state government said security agencies reported to the government that armed bandits attacked congregants at Haske Baptist Church, Manini, at about 9:30am, and killed a worshipper, Dr Zechariah Dogonyaro.

Aruwan said according to the report, about four worshippers were abducted from the church.

The statement explained further that one resident, Shehu Mainika was injured in the general area by the bandits.

The statement said: "In other reports received from security agencies, armed bandits invaded Bagoma village, Birnin Gwari LGA and killed six persons, listed as: Bala Gwamna, Kasage Ali, Mai Jakki Makeri Kugu, Haruna Kawu, Ali Agaji

"One person, Salisu Gwamna, older brother of the deceased Bala Gwamna, was injured in the attack."

Aruwan said also that there was an attack by armed bandits at Amfu village in Kachia LGA, in which one Mrs Rahila Dauda was shot dead.

"Finally, the partially burnt corpse of a seven-year-old, Abubakar Sarki Musa was found in an uncompleted building in Hayin Danmani area, Rigasa, Igabi LGA."

One Saddique Umar, an 18-year-old resident of the area, confessed to killing him, after luring the boy into the deserted building in a bid to steal a phone placed in his possession," Aruwan said.

The statement, however, said Governor Nasir El-Rufai roundly denounced the attack on the Church in Chikun LGA as a shocking act of depraved persons far-removed from humanity.

The governor added that attacking innocent worshipers, who were exercising their natural and lawful right to assemble in worship, represented the worst kind of evil: "The Governor sent heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and to the Haske Baptist Church. The governor prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain in all the attacks. He also wished the injured victim a speedy recovery," Aruwan said.