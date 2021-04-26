Nigeria: Police Arrest 241 Kidnappers, Rapists in Katsina

26 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Godwin Enna,

The Katsina State command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested 241 suspected criminals involved in kidnap, rapes and banditry in the state in the first quarter of 2021.

The command's spokesman, SP Gambo Isah disclosed this to our correspondent in the state. He said about 73 suspects were arrested in 39 cases of kidnapping from January to date.

Explaining further, the spokesman said in the course of investigating 46 cases of banditry attacks in the state, 55 persons were arrested within the period under review, adding that 113 suspects were also arrested in connection with 86 rape and natural offence cases.

Katsina State has been one of the epicentres of banditry in the North-West zone, where thousands of innocent people have been killed by bandits, with several women and children including school pupils kidnapped, while others were raped in the state.

LEADERSHIP reports that Governor Aminu Bello Masari's administration has taken series of measures to curtail the menace but all proved abortive, as residents of the state especially those living within the eight frontline local government areas continue to be vulnerable to attacks.

