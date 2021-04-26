Nigeria: Defeating Malaria Will Cost Nigeria N1.89 Trillion - Govt

25 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Joseph Erunke

Abuja — To stamp out malaria in the country,the sum of N1.89 trillion will be required,the federal government has said.

The government also said about N352 billion was needed for the year 2021 programme implementation on Malaria.

To this end,it has appealed to corporate organisations, private sector, as well as spirited bodies to assist it with a view to achieving its target of driving the malaria scourge out of the country.

Minister of Health,Osagie Ehanire,who said this in a text he presented to mark the 2021 World Malaria Day,said the amount was specifically needed for implementation of the New Strategic Plan on malaria.

According to him, 63.1 percent of the total amount will be used to support Chemoprevention, Diagnosis and treatment just as he said 35.9 percent will be used for vector control.

The minister,who said the use of insecticide-treated nets among under-5 children increased from 43.4 percent in 2015 to 52 percent in 2018, also said pregnant women increased the use from 49 percent in 2015 to 58 percent in 2018.

He said:"Fever testing of under-5 children increased from 5% in 2010 to 11% in 2013, 13% in 2015 and 14% in 2018; but is still too low.

"These measures resulted in a reduction of malaria prevalence from 42% in 2010 to 27% in 2015 and 23% in 2018."

According to him,"We expect that when results of the 2021 Malaria Indicator Survey to be conducted later this year are out, a further downward trend will be seen.

He said under the Severe Malaria Retrospective Study, 3,503 cases of severe malaria were treated in 18 secondary health facilities.

The Minister of Health said:"A follow up to the Severe Malaria Clinical Audit done in 2019 revealed an improvement in most of the systems and case-management indicators."

The minister said quality of care and standards in malaria case management were rolled out in some states, providing the platform for states' teams to carry out assessments at health facilities, based on three pillars of quality of care including structure, process and outcome.

He said:"As part of efforts to achieve universal health coverage and household ownership of insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) in Nigeria, 17,267,410 ITNs were distributed in six states, using single-phase door-to-door and double phase door-to-door strategies, due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Noting that,"The New Net Project (NNP) study commenced in four Local Government Areas in two states, to help accelerate the scale-up of the next generation ITNs, thereby mitigating the increasing resistance to pyrethroid-only nets", the minister added that:"The programme has developed a five-year new generation malaria strategic plan (NMSP 2021-2025) to sustain gains achieved in the national malaria control effort and chart a pathway towards achieving a malaria-free Nigeria."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.