Zimbabwe: Cindy, Qounfuzed Play Bonnie and Clyde in Mhosva

25 April 2021
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Sindiso Dube

United States-based songstress Cindy Munyavi has teamed up with Qounfuzed for a rare love collaboration dubbed Mhosva, re-counting the legendary Bonnie and Clyde story.

The colloquial expression "Bonnie and Clyde" is often used to describe a couple that is extremely loyal and willing to do anything for each other, even in the face of adversities and crime.

Bonnie Elizabeth Parker and Clyde Chestnut Barrow were an American criminal couple who travelled the Central United States with their gang during the Great Depression, notorious for their bank robberies, although they preferred to rob small stores or rural gas stations.

In the song, the two lovebirds speak of a disapproved relationship by friends, family, parents, and society and express a strong will to fight for their love.

"I'm so excited about this song, Qounfuzed sent me the track in 2020 but because of lockdown challenges I could not get access to a studio, but we have finally managed to record it," said Cindy.

"The concept of the song really spoke to me because I strongly feel society plays a role in trying to determine people's relationships, I felt we had to address the issue of society feeling entitled to interference."

Quonfuzed expressed that the song was inspired by real-life situations of two lovers fighting to keep their love alive throughout adversities.

"I wrote the song two years ago and approached Cindy in 2020 because she is one female vocalist I enjoy listening to and respect," Quonfuzed said.

"Mhosva is a love song with a difference because I get to sing more than I usually do and for me, it's a dream to vocally 'square-up' with Cindy."

