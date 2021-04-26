Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 35 New Cases, One Death On Sunday

According to the NCDC, the 35 new cases were reported from six states.

After 12 days of zero fatalities from the COVID-19 virus, Nigeria on Sunday recorded one death, raising the total fatalities in the country to 2,062.

This is according to an update published by the <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a> on Sunday night.

In continuation of a steady run of low infection figures, the country recorded 35 new cases on Sunday.

The new figure raised the total number of infections in the West African nation to 164,719.

According to the NCDC, the 35 new cases were reported from six states: Lagos-18, Rivers-7, Oyo-6, FCT-2, Ekiti-1 and Kaduna-1.

A breakdown of the data shows that 239 persons were discharged on Sunday after testing negative to the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 154,926.

Meanwhile, over 9,793 infections are still active in the country.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February 2020, the country has carried out 1,870,915 million tests, the NCDC said.

An update by Nigeria's immunisation agency, NPHCDA, on Sunday, also shows that 1,171,515 eligible Nigerians have so far been vaccinated with first dose of the oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Nigeria commenced <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/457391-covid-19-nigeria-vaccinates-additional-9255-people.html">COVID-19</a> vaccination on March 5 after receiving 3.94 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX, a UN-backed effort that promises access to free vaccines for up to 20 per cent of participating countries' population.