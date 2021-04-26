Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 35 New Cases, One Death On Sunday

26 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

According to the NCDC, the 35 new cases were reported from six states.

After 12 days of zero fatalities from the COVID-19 virus, Nigeria on Sunday recorded one death, raising the total fatalities in the country to 2,062.

This is according to an update published by the <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a> on Sunday night.

In continuation of a steady run of low infection figures, the country recorded 35 new cases on Sunday.

The new figure raised the total number of infections in the West African nation to 164,719.

According to the NCDC, the 35 new cases were reported from six states: Lagos-18, Rivers-7, Oyo-6, FCT-2, Ekiti-1 and Kaduna-1.

A breakdown of the data shows that 239 persons were discharged on Sunday after testing negative to the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 154,926.

Meanwhile, over 9,793 infections are still active in the country.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February 2020, the country has carried out 1,870,915 million tests, the NCDC said.

An update by Nigeria's immunisation agency, NPHCDA, on Sunday, also shows that 1,171,515 eligible Nigerians have so far been vaccinated with first dose of the oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Nigeria commenced <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/457391-covid-19-nigeria-vaccinates-additional-9255-people.html">COVID-19</a> vaccination on March 5 after receiving 3.94 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX, a UN-backed effort that promises access to free vaccines for up to 20 per cent of participating countries' population.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.