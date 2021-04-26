Tanzania's opposition leader Lissu lists 6 conditions for his return from exile

Chadema Vice Chairman (Mainland) Tundu Lissu has demanded assurance of the government on his security, pardoning political prisoners and being handed over a car he boarded the day he survived after being shot with 16 bullets in Dadoma.

The former Singida East lawmaker also wants government's assurance on payment of his treatment expenses, payment of his gratuity benefits as ex-MP, and reviewing cases against him.

Mr Lissu asked for the assurances when speaking to Mwananchi from Belgium where he first went for specialized medical treatment in January 2018 after a failed assassination attempt on his life by 'persons unknown' in the nation's capital Dodoma.

Immediately after the attack on September 7, 2017, Mr Lissu was airlifted to Nairobi Hospital where he received treatment before being moved to Belgium.

But, yesterday, Tanzania Police Force spokesman David Misime said the investigation on Mr Lissu's case stalled after the latter declined to respond to police summons to cooperate. "He isn't liable to arrest... But he is supposed to report and provide explanation."

National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai wasn't available to speak on the matter, however, he is on record insisting that Mr Lissu has been paid in full.

Speaking yesterday, Mr Lissu said he was seriously concerned with the decision to remove security officers provided to him last year when he stood for presidency under the Chadema sponsorship because the decision posed a huge threat to his life.

"I was later arrested and released, before concluding processes that enabled me to flee the country. Therefore, I would like to have assurance on the issue because President Samia Suluhu Hassan knows this better after visiting me at the Nairobi Hospital," he said, adding.

"I want to know the people who attempted to kill me, and my safety on my return to the country. Will those cases of ... continue? And, whether I would be allowed to engage in politics."

He said he would like to know the fate of his gratuity for the period 2015 to 2019 when he was informed about his disqualification as Singida East MP.

"Also, I haven't received treatment expenses (from the government). This is well known to President Hassan who visited me at the Nairobi Hospital. I need to know why I haven't been paid," he stressed.

Officials are required to give reasons holding his car that was in use on the day he survived the assassination, in the absence of a case filed or on-going investigation over the matter.

"If political prisoners will be pardoned and politically motivated charges dropped including those facing me, I will definitely return back home," he said.

Police statement

But, yesterday, Mr Misime said police were mandated by the laws to protect people and properties regardless of their nationality, identify, prevent and enforce laws in order to maintain peace, security and interaction.

"On-going peace and security enables citizens including foreigners to continue with their economic activities, therefore, if someone, being a resident or a foreigner is planning to come then he/she is welcome."

He said police provide security to all citizens without discrimination and favouritism, noting security challenges should be reported according to procedures for responsible authorities to act.

Speaking last year, Speaker Ndugai said Mr Lissu had received about Sh500 million as of June 2019 including over Sh200 million in salaries and Sh360 million allowances while in Belgium.

However, he challenged the politician to return Sh70 million debts to service loans he secured from different lenders through Parliament.

