Tanzania: Tic Urges Farmers to Boost Production for Industrial Growth

24 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abela Msikula in Mwanza

THE Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) has urged the farmers in the Lake Zone to fully engage in productive agriculture so as to feed industries. The TIC Zonal Manager, Ms Pendo Gondwe said on Thursday that the introduction of 'one stop centre', which offers investment permits within three days, was among the major efforts applied by the government to boost investment in the country.

She asked farmers to grab opportunities by producing enough crops both for food and industrial raw materials.

"It is true that bureaucracy was a major challenge but we are now on the right track. A number of industries need raw materials, including the Simiyu -based cotton processing Alliance Ginnery (industry), whose capacity is 100,000 tonnes per year, but currently processing only 30,000 tonnes due to shortage of raw materials," said the Manager.

According to Ms Gondwe, the industry has been also providing the best cotton seed to farmers, farm inputs and agricultural experts in various areas of Simiyu and Mwanza regions, so as to have not only quantity but also quality raw materials.

She further revealed that the raw materials were also needed in Kagera region at the Kagera Sugar industry whose production is set to be 250,000 tonnes by 2030 from the current 90,000 tonnes.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.