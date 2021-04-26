Tanzania: Tic Urges Farmers to Boost Production for Industrial Growth

THE Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) has urged the farmers in the Lake Zone to fully engage in productive agriculture so as to feed industries. The TIC Zonal Manager, Ms Pendo Gondwe said on Thursday that the introduction of 'one stop centre', which offers investment permits within three days, was among the major efforts applied by the government to boost investment in the country.

She asked farmers to grab opportunities by producing enough crops both for food and industrial raw materials.

"It is true that bureaucracy was a major challenge but we are now on the right track. A number of industries need raw materials, including the Simiyu -based cotton processing Alliance Ginnery (industry), whose capacity is 100,000 tonnes per year, but currently processing only 30,000 tonnes due to shortage of raw materials," said the Manager.

According to Ms Gondwe, the industry has been also providing the best cotton seed to farmers, farm inputs and agricultural experts in various areas of Simiyu and Mwanza regions, so as to have not only quantity but also quality raw materials.

She further revealed that the raw materials were also needed in Kagera region at the Kagera Sugar industry whose production is set to be 250,000 tonnes by 2030 from the current 90,000 tonnes.