Tanzania: Cyclone Jobo Update - Zanzibar Suspends Marine Businesses As Tma Issues Latest Information

24 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Zanzibar government has suspended its marine transport and other seafaring activities starting from Saturday at 9 am until further notice.

The decision was announced by the Minister of State in the Office of Second Vice President; Dr Khalid Salum Mohammed saying that the government has decided to take precautions against the hurricane which is heading to the Tanzania's coast.

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) statement issued Saturday stated that the hurricane is located 200 kilometers from the Mafia Island and traveling at a speed of 18 kilometers per hour.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.