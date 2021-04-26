Tanzania: Cyclone Jobo Update - Zanzibar Suspends Marine Businesses As Tma Issues Latest Information

Zanzibar government has suspended its marine transport and other seafaring activities starting from Saturday at 9 am until further notice.

The decision was announced by the Minister of State in the Office of Second Vice President; Dr Khalid Salum Mohammed saying that the government has decided to take precautions against the hurricane which is heading to the Tanzania's coast.

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) statement issued Saturday stated that the hurricane is located 200 kilometers from the Mafia Island and traveling at a speed of 18 kilometers per hour.