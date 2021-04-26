Nigeria: Innocent Chukwuma, Nigerian Activist, Pivotal Pro-Democracy Campaigner and Leading Justice Reform Pioneer

opinion

Innocent Chukwuma died too soon. None the less, he led an exemplary and full life as a human rights activist. He was the pioneer of a police reform programme, founder of the Centre for Law Enforcement Education in Nigeria; he built a coalition for ensuring effective discipline and mitigation of police atrocities and started a hub for incubation of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Innocent Chukwuma, who died on the eve of Easter Sunday, on 3 April 2021, shortly after being diagnosed with leukaemia, was arguably the most influential strategist of his generation in Nigeria's human rights movement and one of the pivotal advocates for more accountable government and the end of military rule in Africa's most populous country. He was also Africa's leading expert on police and law enforcement reform.

Unusually for a country where civic activists are barely credited with any impact in life or thereafter, President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the foundation of former president Goodluck Jonathan have led the lamentation of his untimely passing at the age of 55.

On a bright morning in May 1991, a squad of men from the Nigeria Police Force invaded a family home in Oko-Oba, Agege, a densely populated settlement...