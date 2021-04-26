South Africa: Faced With Systemic Corruption, the ANC's Road to Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions

opinion

Reading all the ANC statements on corruption made over the years, one after another, is kind of like watching a train bear down on a man chained to the tracks. You know what's going to happen, but there's nothing you can do to prevent it.

As the DA and EFF illustrate almost daily, it's easy to cast aspersions when you're in opposition. But analysis of ANC statements on corruption and wealth distribution dating back almost 70 years does suggest that there was once a genuine desire in the ANC to avoid the kleptocracy we now find ourselves in. A change of government alone will not be enough to fix systemic corruption in South Africa.

Systemic corruption is defined as corruption caused by the weaknesses inherent in an organisation or process. As one of the co-authors of Rogues' Gallery, a book about the loooong history of corruption in South Africa, it's a concept I've had a fair amount of exposure to. In the book, we show how the structure of the Dutch East India Company -- which paid measly wages and had no way of checking up on employees in distant Africa -- encouraged corruption. And we examine how governments as...